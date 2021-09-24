Weekend weather looks pretty solid!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Overall, we’re looking very solid for this weekend’s weather!

Saturday could feature a couple of sprinkles during the early afternoon but most of us are dry and we’ll see very comfortable temperatures, with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday is looking mostly sunny and slightly warmer, with highs in the middle 70s – absolutely sensational!

We’ll push toward 80 degrees next week, but it looks like another front will kick through on Tuesday, which though weak, will give us another chance for showers and provide another punch of cooler air beginning on Wednesday.