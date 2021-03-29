Weekly average gas prices drop for the first time in months

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since November, the national average of gas prices has decreased week-over-week. According to AAA officials, the current average, at $2.86 per gallon, is two cents cheaper on the week.

The company says 45 states saw their averages decrease or saw no change at the pump since last Monday, March 22. According to officials, West Virginia’s gas prices on the week have decreased by two cents, averaging $2.76 per gallon.

“Growing stock levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokesperson. “These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”

AAA says one factor that influences gas prices is demand. A report from the Energy Information Administration showed demand was up last week by 174,000 barrels per day to 8.6 million barrels per day. Officials say that number is just 222,000 barrels per day short of the levels from one year ago when demand began to dip.

The company says if demand continues to rise, prices could follow. They said that gasoline stocks have seen a moderate increase with a build of 200,000 barrels per day, however, the refinery utilization hitting 82% indicates a larger build in stocks this week, which AAA says could help keep prices at the pump in check for customers.

The following chart from AAA shows the national average compared to three regions in West Virginia:

Today Change since Yesterday Last Month Last Year National $2.86 No change $2.71 $2.02 West Virginia $2.76 No change $2.71 $1.97 Beckley $2.86 No change $2.76 $1.92 Charleston $2.70 No change $2.68 $2.01 Huntington-Ashland (WV only) $2.72 No change $2.77 $1.92 Gas prices from AAA: The average price per gallon of self-serve regular gasoline. These prices are provided by AAA

According to AAA, the national gas price average might be a few cents cheaper on the week but is 15 cents more expensive on the month and 84 cents more expensive on the year. The company says those gaps, stock levels and demand readings could likely widen in the coming weeks because gas prices and related factors took a sharp turn this time last year due to the pandemic.

AS far as the oil market, AAA says West Texas Intermediate increased to settle at $60.97 by the close of Friday’s formal trading session. The prices fluctuated throughout the week between $57.76 to $61.55 in reaction to world news such as concerns of tight vaccination supplies in local economies or concerns of new European Union lockdowns. The container ship that blocked the Suez Canal, a major international oil-supply route, for several days also affected the price of crude. Rerouting ships last week meant some oil deliveries could be delayed, although it is likely to have a limited impact in the U.S. because the U.S. oil production should be able to balance supply in the states.

According to AAA, the nations top most expensive gas averages are: California ($3.87), Hawaii ($3.64), Washington ($3.32), Nevada ($3.31), Oregon ($3.17), Utah ($3.15), Alaska ($3.11), Arizona ($3.09), Washington, D.C. ($3.03) and Idaho ($3.03)

The top 10 weekly changes to gas prices in the nation are: Kentucky (−6 cents), Delaware (−6 cents), Hawaii (+5 cents), North Carolina (−4 cents), Idaho (+4 cents), Maryland (−4 cents), Illinois (−4 cents), South Carolina (−4 cents), Florida (−3 cents) and Pennsylvania (-3 cents).