Weekly cases by age drop from last week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is recording another week with younger age groups of West Virginians having the highest number of weekly COVID-19 cases.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources “7-Day-Trend” on its COVID-19 website, the 10-19-year-old age range has again had the highest number of cases in the past week at 503, however, that number is down from the total reported March 30. The new cases in the past week for 20-29-year-olds remain at the second-highest.

The order of new cases per age range over a seven-day period has stayed the same, however, all age ranges are showing a decrease compared to the number reported on March 30. The 70 and over age group again has the lowest reported number of cases in the past week with 137 cases.

Tuesday March 30 New COVID-19 new cases by age range over the past seven days. March 30, 2021 (Photo: WV DHHR) Tuesday, April 6 New COVID-19 new cases by age range over the past seven days. April 6, 2021 (Photo: WV DHHR

The WV DHHR is reporting a total of 277 new cases Tuesday, April 6, bringing the state’s total to 144,010 cases since the pandemic began. Health officials say 6,854 of those cases remain active as of Tuesday, down from the 6,955 reported Monday.

According to health officials, 254 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 80 are in the ICU and 17 are on ventilators.

WV COVID-19 data for April 6, 2021. (Photo: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 11 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The additional deaths bring the state to 2,707 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 57-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 74-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 78-year-old male from Barbour County, a 47-year-old male from Logan County, a 97-year-old female from Monroe County, an 82-year-old male from Wood County, a 97-year-old female from Wood County, a 77-year-old male from Logan County, a 58-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 79-year-old male from Wayne County.

The state has received a total of 2,499,807 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.42% and a cumulative rate of 5.24%. A total of 134,449 West Virginians have recovered.

A total of 355,892 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The WV DHHR says 530,328 people in the state have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for April 6, 2021 (Photo: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, only Berkeley County remains in red as of Tuesday morning. Orange counties include Putnam, Boone, Raleigh, Fayette, Wetzel, Mineral, Hardy and Jefferson counties.

Counties in gold on the map include Mingo, Kanawha, Clay, Greenbrier, Grant, Hampshire, Morgan and Ohio counties. Wayne, Jackson, Nicholas, Harrison and Marion are in yellow. The remaining 33 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,323), Berkeley (10,978), Boone (1,785), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,076), Cabell (8,473), Calhoun (253), Clay (414), Doddridge (520), Fayette (3,102), Gilmer (732), Grant (1,205), Greenbrier (2,544), Hampshire (1,647), Hancock (2,650), Hardy (1,404), Harrison (5,226), Jackson (1,821), Jefferson (4,136), Kanawha (13,420), Lewis (1,113), Lincoln (1,368), Logan (2,957), Marion (3,993), Marshall (3,201), Mason (1,891), McDowell (1,431), Mercer (4,424), Mineral (2,679), Mingo (2,340), Monongalia (8,731), Monroe (1,029), Morgan (1,041), Nicholas (1,410), Ohio (3,913), Pendleton (670), Pleasants (822), Pocahontas (622), Preston (2,752), Putnam (4,654), Raleigh (5,746), Randolph (2,471), Ritchie (645), Roane (549), Summers (737), Taylor (1,161), Tucker (520), Tyler (664), Upshur (1,797), Wayne (2,776), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,195), Wirt (370), Wood (7,487), Wyoming (1,850).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Raleigh County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 102 South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV

2:15 PM – 4:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 216 South Vance Drive, Beckley, WV

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.