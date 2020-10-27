West Liberty University gets new Chief of Police, Director of Public Safety

West Liberty University officials say on Monday they picked Ronald Fox, of Graysville, PA, for the position. Fox has been acting as the university’s interim chief following the former chief’s departure. Oct. 27, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: West Liberty University)

WEST LIBERTY, WV (WOWK) – West Liberty University has a new Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety.

University officials say on Monday they picked Ronald Fox, of Graysville, PA, for the position. Fox has been acting as the university’s interim chief following the former chief’s departure. The university says the former chief moved to another state about six weeks ago. Fox will officially start his new position Nov. 7.

“We are pleased to name Ron as our Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety,” said WLU Vice President of Student Services Scott Cook. “We are confident in Ron’s ability to lead the police department and serve as the security leader for the campus.”

As Director of Public Safety, Fox also serves on the university’s Critical Incident Response Team which has been active in the pandemic response on campus WLU officials said.

Fox has more than 26 years of experience in law enforcement, including serving as a chief of police at North Franklin Township in Pennsylvania for five years, according to the university. He has been a member of WLU’s Campus Police Department since February of 2019.

Fox graduated from Waynesburg College with a bachelor’s in public service administration (criminal justice).

The WLU Campus Police provide 24-hour-a-day patrol to the grounds, parking lots, residence halls, academic buildings and the faculty housing area. The university currently employs six full-time professional police officers.

