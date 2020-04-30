West Liberty University plans to reopen campus for fall semester

WEST LIBERTY, WV (WOWK) — West Liberty University says it plans to have in-seat classes for Fall 2020 and reopen its main campus and Highlands Center location, along with housing and dining services.

“Some modifications are possible in the future but at this time West Liberty University plans on opening with precaution and is looking forward to welcoming students back for a successful fall semester,” says West Liberty University President Stephen Greiner.

The tentative Fall 2020 start date is Aug. 22, 2020, with move-in taking place that same weekend. The university is asking students to watch their email accounts for more information over the summer or to visit westliberty.edu/coronavirus if they have questions.

Greiner says that the summer will allow campus staff and faculty time to plan for possible changes but at this time, all systems are go for fall.

“We have a chance to practice social distancing and create necessary procedures for the new semester in a hands-on way when our new class of Physician Assistant (PA) Studies graduate students join us at the end of June,” he says.

Greiner says the new PA student classes typically begin in late June every year, and the Physician Assistant Studies Graduate Degree Program also plans to hold their regularly scheduled live commencement ceremony for its Class of 2020 on Friday, June 12.

“We appreciate all that our students have done over this unprecedented spring semester that brought significant change to our campus and the country. We anticipate working through remaining COVID-19 precautions and will maintain a safe and healthy environment. We continue to follow the advice of our public health experts and the mandates of the West Virginia Governor’s office,” Greiner says.

Though fall courses will include face-to-face instruction, the first summer term that runs May 11 – July 3 is online, according to Greiner. More information on summer classes is available at westliberty.edu/summercourses. To register for fall or for general admission questions, contact the Admission Office at 304-336-8076 or apply online at westliberty.edu/admissions/apply-now.

