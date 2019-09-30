West Virgina State Delegate Sharon Malcolm dies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia State Delegate Sharon Malcolm has passed away at the age of 72, according to Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw. Malcolm, who was a retired state employee served a district in northern and western Kanawha County.

She was appointed to fill a vacancy in the district on March 30, 2018, and then was elected to a full-term in 2018. Speaker Hanshaw says Malcolm died peacefully in her sleep over the weekend.

Speaker Hanshaw said in a statement: “Sharon was a fierce public servant, who passionately stood in defense of the principles she held dear. On behalf of her friends and colleagues in the House, Kirsten and I extend our deepest prayers and sympathies to Sharon’s family and friends in this time of grief.”

Arrangements are currently pending with Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston.

