West Virginia 2020 hunting and fishing license sales begin December 1

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginians can purchase their 2020 hunting and fishing licenses beginning today December 1, 2019, two weeks earlier than previous years. Hunting and fishing licenses normally aren’t available until later in the year, but sales will begin early this year to allow for holiday gift purchases and early renewals.

Beginning December 1, anyone who purchases a 2020 Sportsman or Junior Sportsman license will also automatically be entered to win a free lifetime license or a vacation getaway at a West Virginia state park. The prize drawing is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the West Virginia Tourism Office.

“As a lifelong hunter and fisherman myself, I know there is no better place in the world to enjoy the wonders of nature than right here in Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Justice said. “This is truly a special opportunity for all West Virginians and I hope everyone who loves hunting and fishing in our great state takes a shot at winning this great prize.”

Prizes include a Lifetime Sportsman Hunting, Trapping and Fishing License (Class AB-L), four overnight stays at West Virginia State Parks, and eight gift bags filled with hunting and fishing gear. Winners will be announced in mid-January.

Licenses either online or through a licensed retailer.

West Virginians are reminded to follow all hunting, fishing, and trapping regulations and to always practice safety when engaging in outdoor activities.

