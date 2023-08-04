WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – This weekend is the perfect time to do that dreaded back to school shopping.

To lighten the financial load a little, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared this weekend a Back to School sales tax holiday for West Virginians. Each year, the sales tax holiday begins on the Friday before the first Sunday in August, goes through the weekend and ends on Monday.

The event means certain back to school items are exempt from sales taxes, including:

Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less

Certain school instruction materials with a purchase price of $20 or less

Certain school supplies with a purchase of $50 or less

Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less

With the sales tax holiday starting today, we talked to some shoppers about how they’re taking advantage of the program.

“Since we have the tax break, we are on a mission for shoes and looking to take advantage of the tax break,” said Katie Estep from Lincoln County.

For more details and a list of what exactly can be purchased through the tax holiday, visit the West Virginia Tax Division website.