CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tuesday was a big day for hundreds of students throughout West Virginia!

Three Golden Horseshoe ceremonies honored 226 hardworking 8th grade students from middle schools across the state.

Each year, the Golden Horseshoe program honors the top scoring students in each county, inducting them as Knights in History of the Golden Horseshoe Society.

“For me, history is more than just the stuff that happened in the past,” said newly-knighted Eli Norris. “It’s a road to a future, and it’s something we can always build off of and take inspiration from. And that’s why I care about it so much.”

The West Virginia Department of Education has a list of all of this year’s newly-knighted students on its website.