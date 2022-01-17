West Virginia active COVID-19 cases back above 20K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 20,392 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 3,673 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 390,788 cases and 5,535 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 63-year old male from Hampshire County, an 80-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Jackson County, an 80-year old female from Hardy County, an 87-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, and an 86-year old male from Monongalia County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 17, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,557), Boone (257), Braxton (108), Brooke (156), Cabell (1,300), Calhoun (55), Clay (88), Doddridge (34), Fayette (664), Gilmer (60), Grant (109), Greenbrier (428), Hampshire (205), Hancock (238), Hardy (150), Harrison (680), Jackson (134), Jefferson (824), Kanawha (2,283), Lewis (94), Lincoln (220), Logan (301), Marion (691), Marshall (346), Mason (183), McDowell (135), Mercer (526), Mineral (331), Mingo (192), Monongalia (1,219), Monroe (169), Morgan (234), Nicholas (181), Ohio (573), Pendleton (61), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (31), Preston (300), Putnam (847), Raleigh (1,196), Randolph (308), Ritchie (94), Roane (180), Summers (107), Taylor (158), Tucker (19), Tyler (92), Upshur (174), Wayne (432), Webster (72), Wetzel (155), Wirt (58), Wood (998), Wyoming (234).

According to the WV DHHR, 829 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 205 of them are in the ICU, and 119 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 16 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

West Virginia current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Jan. 17, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

12,525 cases of the Delta variant and 413 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 364,861 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Putnam County from 9 AM – 5 PM, at the Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/).