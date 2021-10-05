Coronavirus Updates
West Virginia active COVID-19 cases continue declining

West Virginia

(AP GRAPHICSBANK) Coronavirus West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says active cases have now dropped below 12,000 with 11,348 cases currently active.

According to the WV DHHR, 864 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours bringing the state to a total of 246,408 cases throughout the pandemic. The state now has a total of 3,602 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also say five more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The state has reported a total of 3,769 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began. All five of the newly reported deaths are through the Bureau for Public Health’s data reconciliation with the official death certificate.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 94-year old male from Cabell County.

While hospitalizations have gone down by two from yesterday, ICU admissions and patients on ventilators have both risen slightly. A total of 913 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 271 people in the ICU and 184 on ventilators.

The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.95% and a current cumulative rate of 5.95% A total of 231,286 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 5, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s county alert system map, Calhoun and Pendleton counties are the only counties in green while Monroe, Randolph and Tucker counties are in yellow.

Ohio, Lewis, Pocahontas, Clay and Summers counties are in gold on today’s map. Counties listed in orange include Cabell, Logan, Raleigh, Greenbrier, Roane, Wirt, Pleasants, Ritchie, Gilmer, Braxton, Upshur, Barbour, Monongalia, Grant, Hardy, Morgan, Jefferson, Brooke and Hancock counties.

The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Nicholas, Webster Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Preston, Mineral, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 65.1% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 57%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.  

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (79), Berkeley (737), Boone (180), Braxton (90), Brooke (81), Cabell (589), Calhoun (20), Clay (37), Doddridge (70), Fayette (305), Gilmer (40), Grant (109), Greenbrier (205), Hampshire (89), Hancock (174), Hardy (79), Harrison (679), Jackson (201), Jefferson (257), Kanawha (966), Lewis (153), Lincoln (133), Logan (235), Marion (538), Marshall (178), Mason (159), McDowell (190), Mercer (455), Mineral (190), Mingo (164), Monongalia (276), Monroe (49), Morgan (73), Nicholas (200), Ohio (141), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (25), Preston (317), Putnam (402), Raleigh (374), Randolph (83), Ritchie (88), Roane (140), Summers (55), Taylor (106), Tucker (39), Tyler (59), Upshur (153), Wayne (318), Webster (62), Wetzel (131), Wirt (42), Wood (639), Wyoming (132). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

  • Barbour County
    • 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
  • Berkeley County
  • Brooke County
  • Cabell County
  • Clay County
    • 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV
  • Fayette County
    • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV
  • Grant County
    • 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV
  • Greenbrier County
  • Hampshire County
    • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
  • Hardy County
  • Jefferson County
    • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
  • Lincoln County
  • Logan County
    • 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • Marion County
    • 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
  • Marshall County
  • Mingo County
    • 10:00 Am – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
    • 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV
  • Monongalia County
    • 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (Lower Level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
  • Monroe County
  • Morgan County
    • 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
  • Nicholas County
  • Ohio County
  • Preston County
    • 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
  • Raleigh County
  • Randolph County
  • Taylor County
    • 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV
  • Tyler/Wetzel
  • Upshur County
  • Wood County
    • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln Elementary, 3010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)
  • Wyoming County
    • 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website

