West Virginia active COVID-19 cases continue to drop

UPDATE: (11:31 a.m.) During West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s semi-daily COVID-19 briefing, Justice and Maj. Gen. James Hoyer (Ret.) said the state had received some duplicated data that significantly impacted the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reporting of how many West Virginians have been vaccinated.

According to Hoyer, the state identified a problem with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contractor provided to West Virginia that specifically related to the Federal Pharmacy Program data. State officials say those numbers were being counted twice.

“Since the first part of May, they [the contractor] have been double counting the numbers that they send us related to the Federal Pharmacy Program, so it has made a significant impact on our numbers,” Hoyer said.

The recalculated data shows 55.3% of the state’s total population have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. For those eligible for a vaccine, 63.7% have received at least one dose and 55.9% are fully vaccinated. These numbers had shown 64.6%, 74.3% and 60.1% respectively prior to the recalculation.

“There’s no way in the world you can guide the ship with bad information. And when you’re looking every day and you’re saying that 74% of our people 12 and older that are eligible, 74% of them have got at least the first shot, but then you’re reading 74 died, 48 died, 54 died, whatever it may be, you’re almost bewildered,” Justice said. “You’re thinking…. I don’t know how much better we can get, then why are all these people continuing to die? Well the net of the whole thing is there are a lot of folks still out there in West Virginia that haven’t been vaccinated…. Now I know we’ve got to double down even more.”

Hoyer says data scientists from WV DHHR and West Virginia University are currently going through all the state’s numbers again to make certain no other inaccurate information has been provided to the state. An additional step in the validation process has also been added in an effort to prevent the error from happening again.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state’s active cases have again dropped, now reported at 15,280 active COVID-19 cases across the state.

In just under a week, the state’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped by more than 14,000 after reaching a record-high for the pandemic of 29,744 on Thursday, Sept. 16. That record came after just over two months of nearly steady increases from the most recent low of 882 on July 9.

Health officials say 1,734 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to a total of 227,506 cases reported since the pandemic began. According to the WV DHHR, West Virginia now has a total of 1991 reported Delta variant cases.

WV COVID-19 data for Sept. 22, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR) Editor’s Note: This graph shows vaccination data before the data was adjusted due to duplicate information being sent to the state.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 26 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The additional deaths bring the state to 3,467 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

State health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Jefferson County, a 43-year old male from Roane County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old male from Nicholas County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Wirt County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 98-year old female from Morgan County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from McDowell County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 57-year old female from Wirt County, a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old female from Hardy County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 81-year old female from Pocahontas County.

For the first time in several days, hospitalizations have remained the same as the previous day with 954 West Virginians currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. Health officials say 278 of those patients are in the ICU and 160 are on ventilators.

West Virginia’s current daily percent positivity rate is listed at 11.45% and the cumulative rate has reached a new pandemic record-high of 7.53%. A total of 208,759 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for Sept. 22, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Pocahontas County remains in green and there are still no counties in yellow on the County Alert system map.

More counties are listed in gold on the map for today, Sept. 22, 2021. These include Pendleton, Tucker, Lewis, Gilmer, Calhoun and summers counties.

The map lists Jefferson, Hancock, Ohio, Wetzel, Pleasants, Doddridge, Barbour, Wirt, Roane, Clay, Greenbrier and Monroe counties in orange.

The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are in red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Editor’s note: The following paragraph has been updated to reflect the correction listed in the governor’s briefing.

Health officials say 63.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 55.9%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (105), Berkeley (638), Boone (199), Braxton (194), Brooke (135), Cabell (987), Calhoun (70), Clay (70), Doddridge (55), Fayette (338), Gilmer (40), Grant (179), Greenbrier (268), Hampshire (203), Hancock (225), Hardy (160), Harrison (798), Jackson (229), Jefferson (354), Kanawha (1,095), Lewis (173), Lincoln (152), Logan (375), Marion (519), Marshall (303), Mason (189), McDowell (226), Mercer (617), Mineral (334), Mingo (326), Monongalia (399), Monroe (124), Morgan (116), Nicholas (241), Ohio (292), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (78), Pocahontas (41), Preston (347), Putnam (569), Raleigh (616), Randolph (219), Ritchie (132), Roane (101), Summers (107), Taylor (148), Tucker (58), Tyler (105), Upshur (268), Wayne (413), Webster (79), Wetzel (161), Wirt (50), Wood (734), Wyoming (270). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.