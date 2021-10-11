West Virginia active COVID-19 cases drop below 11K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state’s active COVID-19 cases are now below 11,000 for the first time since Aug. 23, 2021. Health officials are currently reporting 10,561 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia.

The state has reported 757 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 253,895 cases throughout the pandemic. The total includes 4,155 cases of the Delta variant.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also reports 41 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, Oct. 8, including five people ages 50 or younger. These additional deaths bring the state to a total of 3,976 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old female from Wirt County, a 62-year old female from Boone County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, a 49-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Wayne County, a 60-year old female from Preston County, a 70-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old female from Jackson County, a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 68-year old male from Taylor County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Ritchie County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, an 80-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, a 71-year old male from Wayne County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old male from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Morgan County, a 49-year old female from Cabell County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 63-year old female from Wayne County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 47-year old female from Marion County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, an 83-year old male from Ohio County, a 50-year old male from Boone County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Marshall County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 58-year old male from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Tucker County, a 42-year old female from Wayne County, a 51-year old male from Randolph County, a 67-year old female from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Wayne County, a 52-year old female from Logan County, and a 52-year old female from Logan County.

“More than anything, I ask for your prayers for these great people,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “So much wisdom, so much good stuff, so much life they had in front of them, and we’ve lost them.”

A total of 840 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 250 people in the ICU and 168 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.47% and a current cumulative rate of 6.01%, the highest cumulative rate throughout the pandemic.

1130 During his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing this morning, Justice announced a “small” COVID-19 outbreak at the Clarksburg VA nursing home with eight patient cases in the Alzheimer’s unit and two staff cases. Justice says the National Guard is responding to the VA to help stop the outbreak from further spread and perform sanitation work.

A total of 231,286 West Virginians have recovered from the virus, health officials say.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 11, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Tucker, Calhoun and Summers counties are in green while Pendleton county is the only county listed as yellow.

Counties in gold include Pleasants, Randolph and Monroe. The counties listed as orange on today’s map include Jefferson, Hardy, Grant, Monongalia, Hancock Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Tyler, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wirt, Roane, Upshur, Lewis, Gilmer, Braxton, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, Cabell, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Raliegh, Fayette, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

The remaining 20 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Preston, Barbour, Taylor, Marion, Harrison, Wetzel, Webster, Nicholas, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Wayne, Lincoln, Boone, Wyoming and Mingo counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 65.7% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 57.5%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Active cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (71), Berkeley (704), Boone (162), Braxton (74), Brooke (69), Cabell (480), Calhoun (25), Clay (42), Doddridge (88), Fayette (227), Gilmer (49), Grant (106), Greenbrier (149), Hampshire (127), Hancock (158), Hardy (73), Harrison (706), Jackson (205), Jefferson (203), Kanawha (946), Lewis (190), Lincoln (156), Logan (167), Marion (513), Marshall (177), Mason (132), McDowell (170), Mercer (351), Mineral (178), Mingo (138), Monongalia (327), Monroe (55), Morgan (95), Nicholas (179), Ohio (174), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (33), Preston (313), Putnam (379), Raleigh (356), Randolph (87), Ritchie (78), Roane (95), Summers (25), Taylor (108), Tucker (37), Tyler (46), Upshur (136), Wayne (259), Webster (73), Wetzel (106), Wirt (36), Wood (530), Wyoming (151).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com) 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.