West Virginia active COVID-19 cases drop below 7,000

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 24 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,450 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Nicholas County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Monongalia County, a 47-year old male from Putnam County, a 56-year old male from Jackson County, a 61-year old male from Morgan County, an 82-year old female from Preston County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year old female from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 73-year old female from Calhoun County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Braxton County, a 67-year old female from Jefferson County, an 85-year old male from Fayette County, and a 65-year old female from Marshall County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 498 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 273,030 cases since the pandemic with 5,783 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,940 active cases, the lowest the total has been since mid-August.

A total of 575 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 181 people in the ICU and 115 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 10.84% and a current cumulative rate of 6.11%.

Health officials say 261,640 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 67.3% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 59.0%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 1, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map green counties include Tucker, Randolph, Monongalia, Doddridge, Tyler and Pleasants counties. Yellow counties include Mason, Wirt, Ritchie, Lewis, Pocahontas and Monroe counties are in yellow.

The map lists Cabell, Logan, McDowell, Summers, Braxton, Upshur, Barbour, Pendleton and Ohio counties in gold. Orange counties on today’s map are Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, Mercer, Raleigh, Greenbrier, Webster, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Wood, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Jefferson, Morgan, Mineral, Grant, Preston, Harrison, Marion, Wetzel, Marshall and Brooke counties.

The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Nicholas, Taylor, Hancock, Hardy, Hampshire and Berkeley counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 54 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19. Tyler County has been dropped down to orange and a “substantial risk” for the virus.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (57), Berkeley (438), Boone (155), Braxton (37), Brooke (68), Cabell (257), Calhoun (43), Clay (38), Doddridge (50), Fayette (146), Gilmer (38), Grant (68), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (85), Hancock (127), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (84), Jefferson (110), Kanawha (664), Lewis (71), Lincoln (135), Logan (91), Marion (271), Marshall (90), Mason (44), McDowell (69), Mercer (239), Mineral (107), Mingo (104), Monongalia (513), Monroe (29), Morgan (42), Nicholas (164), Ohio (100), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (146), Putnam (303), Raleigh (298), Randolph (91), Ritchie (17), Roane (88), Summers (41), Taylor (126), Tucker (27), Tyler (11), Upshur (88), Wayne (88), Webster (44), Wetzel (65), Wirt (16), Wood (286), Wyoming (129).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website

