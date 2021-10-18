Coronavirus Updates
October 31 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia active COVID-19 cases just over 9K, 28 new deaths confirmed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point since August 20, 2021, dropping back down after a slight uptick last week. Today, the state is reporting 9,033 currently active cases of the virus.

The state is also reporting 689 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing West Virginia to a total of 261,133 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Health officials say a total of 4,222 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 28 more West Virginians, including three people under the age of 50, have died in connection to COVID-19. A total of 4,134 people in the state have now died in connection to the virus over the course of the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Preston County, a 93-year old male from Tucker County, an 85-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Preston County, a 53-year old female from Wetzel County, a 38-year old female from Logan County, a 56-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Marion County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Tucker County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Wirt County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 41-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old male from Wayne County, a 52-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Wayne County, a 57-year old male from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old male from Nicholas County.

According to the WV DHHR, the deaths of two people from Preston County, a 46-year old male and a 90-year old female, reported on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 have been confirmed to be duplicate reportings and have been removed from the state’s total death count.

A total of 746 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 218 people in the ICU and 136 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 8.08% and a current cumulative rate of 6.06%, the highest cumulative rate throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say 247,966 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has two counties, Tucker and Summers counties, in green on the County Alert System map. Counties in yellow include Monongalia, Gilmer, Lewis and Pocahontas counties.

The map lists Logan, McDowell, Pendleton, Randolph, Upshur and Doddridge counties in gold. The counties in orange are Jefferson, Hardy, Grant, Barbour, Taylor, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, Calhoun, Roane, Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wayne, Cabell, Putnam, and Mason counties.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Marshall, Wood, Jackson, Kanawha, Webster, Nicholas, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Wyoming and Mingo counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 66% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 57.9%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (89), Berkeley (607), Boone (122), Braxton (63), Brooke (56), Cabell (353), Calhoun (39), Clay (52), Doddridge (33), Fayette (227), Gilmer (31), Grant (76), Greenbrier (136), Hampshire (113), Hancock (154), Hardy (67), Harrison (603), Jackson (171), Jefferson (173), Kanawha (879), Lewis (80), Lincoln (118), Logan (128), Marion (419), Marshall (132), Mason (97), McDowell (102), Mercer (273), Mineral (183), Mingo (139), Monongalia (451), Monroe (57), Morgan (86), Nicholas (220), Ohio (157), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (17), Preston (262), Putnam (306), Raleigh (358), Randolph (70), Ritchie (56), Roane (77), Summers (23), Taylor (80), Tucker (27), Tyler (29), Upshur (131), Wayne (154), Webster (61), Wetzel (66), Wirt (46), Wood (413), Wyoming (124). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website

