West Virginia active COVID-19 cases just over 9K, 28 new deaths confirmed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s active COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point since August 20, 2021, dropping back down after a slight uptick last week. Today, the state is reporting 9,033 currently active cases of the virus.

The state is also reporting 689 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing West Virginia to a total of 261,133 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. Health officials say a total of 4,222 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 18, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says 28 more West Virginians, including three people under the age of 50, have died in connection to COVID-19. A total of 4,134 people in the state have now died in connection to the virus over the course of the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Preston County, a 93-year old male from Tucker County, an 85-year old male from Lewis County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Preston County, a 53-year old female from Wetzel County, a 38-year old female from Logan County, a 56-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Marion County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Tucker County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, a 79-year old male from Wirt County, an 89-year old female from Fayette County, a 53-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old male from Harrison County, a 41-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old male from Wayne County, a 52-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Wayne County, a 57-year old male from Berkeley County, a 46-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 83-year old male from Nicholas County.

According to the WV DHHR, the deaths of two people from Preston County, a 46-year old male and a 90-year old female, reported on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 have been confirmed to be duplicate reportings and have been removed from the state’s total death count.

A total of 746 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 218 people in the ICU and 136 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 8.08% and a current cumulative rate of 6.06%, the highest cumulative rate throughout the pandemic.

Health officials say 247,966 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has two counties, Tucker and Summers counties, in green on the County Alert System map. Counties in yellow include Monongalia, Gilmer, Lewis and Pocahontas counties.

The map lists Logan, McDowell, Pendleton, Randolph, Upshur and Doddridge counties in gold. The counties in orange are Jefferson, Hardy, Grant, Barbour, Taylor, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, Ritchie, Wirt, Calhoun, Roane, Braxton, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wayne, Cabell, Putnam, and Mason counties.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Marshall, Wood, Jackson, Kanawha, Webster, Nicholas, Lincoln, Boone, Raleigh, Wyoming and Mingo counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 66% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 57.9%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (89), Berkeley (607), Boone (122), Braxton (63), Brooke (56), Cabell (353), Calhoun (39), Clay (52), Doddridge (33), Fayette (227), Gilmer (31), Grant (76), Greenbrier (136), Hampshire (113), Hancock (154), Hardy (67), Harrison (603), Jackson (171), Jefferson (173), Kanawha (879), Lewis (80), Lincoln (118), Logan (128), Marion (419), Marshall (132), Mason (97), McDowell (102), Mercer (273), Mineral (183), Mingo (139), Monongalia (451), Monroe (57), Morgan (86), Nicholas (220), Ohio (157), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (28), Pocahontas (17), Preston (262), Putnam (306), Raleigh (358), Randolph (70), Ritchie (56), Roane (77), Summers (23), Taylor (80), Tucker (27), Tyler (29), Upshur (131), Wayne (154), Webster (61), Wetzel (66), Wirt (46), Wood (413), Wyoming (124). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC) 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street, parking lot at Operations Trailer, Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, United Methodist Church, 130 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.