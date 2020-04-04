West Virginia adds 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed 45 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 282.

As of April 4, at 10:00 a.m., 7,686 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 282 positive, 7,404 negative and two deaths.

Confirmed cases per county include two in Barbour, 49 in Berkeley, five in Cabell, three in Greenbrier, six in Hancock, two in Hardy, 19 in Harrison, 13 in Jackson, 17 in Jefferson, 48 in Kanawha, five in Logan, 13 in Marion, four in Marshall, four in Mason, three in Mercer, two in Mineral, 40 in Monongalia, one in Morgan, 11 in Ohio, one in Pendleton, one in Pleasants, five in Preston, five in Putnam, four in Raleigh, three in Randolph, two in Roane, three in Tucker, one in Upshur, two in Wetzel, one in Wirt and seven in Wood.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

