CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is telling veterans to look out for scams that target people eligible for PACT Act benefits.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, was signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 10, 2022. The VA says the Act is a new law to help veterans exposed to toxic substances while serving. Examples include burn pits and Agent Orange.

The VA says the scams target older veterans through phishing emails, phone calls and fake social media posts and messages.

They say to not give out personal information over the phone and federal agencies will not contact you unless you ask. Do not click on suspicious online ads and social media posts.

Other ways include checking for “https://” at the start of a web address, enable multi-factor authentication and work with Veteran service providers you already know.

Any suspected fraud can be submitted on the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

More information on the PACT Act can be found here.