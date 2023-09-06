CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing will be heading to Mississippi to complete a fly away exercise.

According to the WVANG, approximately 400 130th Airlift Wing members will be leaving on Sept. 7, 2023for the Fly Away Readiness Exercise Validation, or FLARE-V. The exercise will take place at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport, Mississippi.

While in Gulfport, the unit will participate in hands-on experiences including biological, nuclear, chemical and radiological decontamination; tactical combat casualty care; command and control; and career field-specific tasks, the WVNG said.

According to the WVANG, the FLARE-V 2023 exercise is designed to test the airmen’s “understanding of wartime principles against a simulated near peer adversary” in order to further the unit’s readiness and their physical and mental resilience.

The WVANG says this will be the unit’s second large-scale fly away exercise since they converted to the C-130J model aircraft. The unit transitioned from their 1990s era H3-model aircrafts after U.S. Air Force chose the 130th in 2020 to receive eight C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft.