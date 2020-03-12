West Virginia American Water accepting entries for ‘Protect Our Watersheds’ art contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia American Water is accepting entries for its fifth annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest. Students in fourth through sixth grades in schools served by West Virginia American Water are eligible, as well as individual students who live in the company’s service area, the company says. The deadline for artwork submissions is Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and winners will be notified in early May.

West Virginia American Water says it has sent contest information and applications to nearly 130 schools in its service territory, encouraging teachers to promote the contest as a fun and imaginative way to draw students’ attention to protecting and preserving West Virginia’s watersheds.

“Watershed education and protection are cornerstones of our community outreach efforts across our service areas,” said Bradley Harris, West Virginia American Water’s external affairs specialist. “This contest allows students the opportunity to channel their artistic abilities while fostering new ideas for ways to preserve and protect our water resources across communities in West Virginia.”

Winners will be selected based on creative vision, artistic talent, understanding of watershed protection and the ability to communicate that understanding, WVAW says. As part of their entry, students must write a brief narrative on the personal impact of watershed protection.

Guidelines and entry forms can be found on the Protect Our Watersheds Art Contest page of the company’s website. Anyone interested in additional information on the contest can contact Bradley Harris, External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com.

All entrants will receive a Watershed Champion Certificate. Four students will be selected for the following awards:

Grand Prize: First-place prize, plus a miniature replication of the student's artwork will be printed on "Bloomers" cards, unique seed-filled grow cards, or another similar education medium distributed by West Virginia American Water.

1st Place: $100 local bookstore gift card

2nd Place: $50 local bookstore gift card

3rd Place: $25 local bookstore gift card

