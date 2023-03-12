How did West Virginia rank among other states with how many fast food restaurants it has? (Credit: Getty Images)

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – While fast food is everywhere in the U.S., a new study shows West Virginia has more fast food than most states in the country.

The study shows West Virginia has 5.3 fast-food chains per 10,000 people, meaning it ties with Oklahoma for the third-highest number of fast-food restaurants in the nation.

The study comes from Betsperts, a crowdsourced sports gambling advice platform. Betsperts took the top 30 restaurants from Wikipedia’s list of the largest fast-food chains, then used Data Infiniti to find the number of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people in each state.

After that, the platform used Google Keyword Planner to discover the most popular fast-food restaurants per state.

Only Alabama and Nebraska have more fast-food establishments per 10,000 people than West Virginia. Alabama ranks first in the nation with 6.3 restaurants per 10,000 people, while Nebraska ranks second with 5.4 restaurants per 10,000 people.

Meanwhile, Vermont has the least amount of fast-food restaurants per 10,000 people.

According to the study, Starbucks is America’s most popular fast-food chain, followed by McDonald’s in second place and Chick-fil-A in third.

Additional information from Stacker showed West Virginia had more Subway restaurants than any other fast-food chain, with 190 restaurants.

According to the Betsperts study, West Virginians chose to eat at McDonald’s more than any other fast-food chain. However, a separate study from Saving Spot looked at Google Maps reviews and found that West Virginia’s favorite fast food was Chick-fil-A.