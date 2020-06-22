West Virginia among the states seeing a COVID-19 spike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice announced at his daily COVID-19 briefing, 100 more people in the Mountain State have tested positive, just since Friday.

But states such as Florida are up by 4,000 cases since then. Still, Justice believes travel is one reason for the spike in numbers. Justice urges people to wear masks and keep their distance, especially at beaches.

“And we’re seeing the results of people traveling out of our state, especially to places like Myrtle Beach, and we see the fact that this disease has not gone away has it? It’s still right here with us,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV.

Also beginning today, non-contact youth sports may resume games, with spectators at a distance. Meanwhile more COVID-19 testing is available across West Virginia. Anyone who has traveled out-of-state is urged to get tested, as cases in many places are spiking sharply.

“12 states over the weekend saw their all-time high numbers of coronavirus cases. 17 states are seeing increases in hospital activity. One state has activated its emergency management plan,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Right now 4th of July weekend activities are not being curtailed in West Virginia but Justice says this process will be reviewed over the next 10 days, especially if cases increase sharply.

“As of now, West Virginia’s positive COVID-19 test rate remains hovering near 1.7%, still one of the lowest in the nation,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories