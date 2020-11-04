West Virginia among top in U.S. to best take care of veterans

WHEELING, WV (WTRF) — West Virginia is among the top ten states in the country ranked best quality of life for veterans according to a survey from SmartAsset. And we lead the way when it comes to the cost of housing.

In Wheeling, there is an American Legion Post 1; the oldest post in the U.S. And with a history of West Virginians in the top to serve in the military, a veteran says it only seems fit that we’d take good care of our kin.

It doesn’t surprise me one bit because West Virginia has led the nation for years in providing veterans for all the conflicts over the years. And it stands to reason; most of them come back home. John Nanny, West Virginia Veteran

Housing costs make up near 19 percent of the median veteran income – The best rate out of all the states.

If you’re a business owner and a veteran, I think the state looks very attractive. Jason Haswell, Financial Advisor, The Monteverde Group, LLC

Freedom is not free, nor is health care for many… but West Virginia ranks the sixth highest concentration of VA health facilities, with VA benefits third highest in the country.

And with 21 years as chairman of the Hershel Woody Williams Scholarship Foundation, Mr. Nanny has seen his share of aid.

We’ve awarded 134 scholarships, totaling over $116,000. West Virginians just can’t say enough about their veterans. John Nanny, West Virginia Veteran

Through legislation, West Virginia has respected their service.

Your pension is not taxed. You have a lesser cost of housing than any other state. And you have more facility for healthcare and more facility for administrative needs than most states in the survey. So, if you add those altogether, it gives you a pretty great place to live if you’re a veteran.

The Mountain State has been good to Mr. Nanny. Born and raised, he’s not going anywhere.

I’m gonna die in West Virginia. John Nanny, West Virginia Veteran

The veteran says it warms his heart when he sees other veterans wear their hat, pins proudly and he’s proud to be in a state that continues to make life more bearable for those who put their lives on the line for us.

