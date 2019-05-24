West Virginia

West Virginia Animal Shelter Gets First Medical Director

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:55 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 02:55 PM EDT

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - An animal shelter in West Virginia has hired its first medical director.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports Thursday that the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter made the hire using a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

Shelter executive director Courtney Proctor Cross says they've hired veterinarian technician Emily Sowards to work as the first-ever medical director.

She will treat animals for fleas and intestinal parasites when they get to the shelter then do a wellness check on them every morning.

Cross says they've wanted to hire a medical director for the last nine months.

