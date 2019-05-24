West Virginia Animal Shelter Gets First Medical Director

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. In this Dec. 15, 2017 photo, puppies stand in a cage at the Canita Sanctuary, which houses hundreds of abandoned dogs and cats after it suffered some damage from Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - An animal shelter in West Virginia has hired its first medical director.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports Thursday that the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter made the hire using a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

Shelter executive director Courtney Proctor Cross says they've hired veterinarian technician Emily Sowards to work as the first-ever medical director.

She will treat animals for fleas and intestinal parasites when they get to the shelter then do a wellness check on them every morning.

Cross says they've wanted to hire a medical director for the last nine months.