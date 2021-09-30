West Virginia appeals to the youngest eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s overall COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, but there is one troubling area. More young people are testing positive for Coronavirus.

Governor Jim Justice said this week that there are 72 school outbreaks in 26 counties. In all, more than 800 young people are active positive cases at schools. And that is prompting more calls to vaccinate those age 12 and older.

“These are healthy people, so the message is clear. Let’s get vaccinated. This being a disease of younger adults and children is alarming, because it is not a cold. It is not just the flu. This is a deadly disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

While the vast majority of senior citizens in West Virginia are fully vaccinated, only 44 percent of people ages 12 to 30 have had their shots, according to the DHHR. That’s often an age group where people feel invincible to accidents and disease. So, the governor made a special appeal to their parents in his Wednesday briefing.

“From the standpoint, that if you’re a parent, I just don’t see how in the world you don’t decide to get your kids vaccinated, even if you choose not to. Because those kids depend on you,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

45 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are orange or red on the daily alert map, reflecting the highest rates of transmission.

“Because of the concern for young people, many county health departments across the state plan on holding more vaccination clinics at middle schools and high schools. Students ages 12 through 17 will need a signed permission slip, or be accompanied by a parent,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.