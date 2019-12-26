West Virginia Army National Guard sings “Country Roads” to boost holiday spirit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Some West Virginia Army National Guard members are overseas right now for their first deployment. A video posted this week of them singing “country roads” took off on social media!

The men in the video include:

SPC Andrew Baker

SPC Tommy Hawken

SPC Justin Sims

CPL Tyler Bean

PFC Bradley Bellamy

PFC Jeffrey Coble

PFC Ethan Rush P

FC Brandon McDonie

We all stay pretty close and we all have a strong bond. I mean, you kinda have to in a situation like this so uh, you know we have our little care packages sent from friends and family and uh, we just kind of share each other and we’re doing a secret santa thing tomorrow within our troop. We’re trying to keep the Christmas spirit alive in different way. Specialist Andrew Baker

