West Virginia Army National Guard sings “Country Roads” to boost holiday spirit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Some West Virginia Army National Guard members are overseas right now for their first deployment. A video posted this week of them singing “country roads” took off on social media!
The men in the video include:
- SPC Andrew Baker
- SPC Tommy Hawken
- SPC Justin Sims
- CPL Tyler Bean
- PFC Bradley Bellamy
- PFC Jeffrey Coble
- PFC Ethan Rush P
- FC Brandon McDonie
We all stay pretty close and we all have a strong bond. I mean, you kinda have to in a situation like this so uh, you know we have our little care packages sent from friends and family and uh, we just kind of share each other and we’re doing a secret santa thing tomorrow within our troop. We’re trying to keep the Christmas spirit alive in different way.Specialist Andrew Baker
