West Virginia Attorney General affirms concealed carry recognition with 7 other states

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced in a release on Friday that his office has affirmed concealed carry recognition with Virginia and six other states.

This means Virginia will continue to recognize concealed handgun licenses issued to West Virginians who are ages 21 or older, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“Mountaineers are always free, and that includes the freedom to exercise their Second Amendment rights when traveling to other states,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This is a victory for gun owners and shows respect for concealed carry licenses between states.”

In addition to Virginia, the Attorney General’s Office has also recently affirmed concealed carry reciprocity or recognition with Alabama, Arizona, Nebraska, Nevada, Tennessee and Utah, according to the release.

The release stated that each year the Attorney General’s Office engages in discussions with every state to ensure continued recognition of West Virginia’s concealed handgun licenses and explore the potential for expansion. The release also stated that more announcements are expected as Morrisey anticipates all existing concealed recognition to continue or be enhanced as the annual discussions progress.

Recognition in Virginia, Arizona and Nebraska is limited to concealed carry licenses issued to adults ages 21 or older, according to the release. The Attorney General’s Office said these states don’t recognize West Virginia’s provisional licenses as issued to adults ages 18-20 – a matter consistent with past years. However, provisional licenses are recognized in Alabama, Nevada, Tennessee and Utah.

The Attorney General’s Office said adults wishing to obtain a concealed handgun license can do so by contacting their local sheriff’s office.

For a full list of states and more information regarding West Virginia concealed handgun licenses, visit the Attorney General’s Gun Reciprocity page here.

