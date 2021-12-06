West Virginia Attorney General fights federal COVID vaccine mandates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Attorney General is praising a court decision to halt a federal vaccine mandate. it mostly would have applied to health care workers.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ordered that most health care workers be vaccinated, or else their employers could lose millions in health care funding from Washington.

The Biden administration also ordered that all companies with 100 or more employees be vaccinated or routinely tested. Democrats have criticized West Virginia and 11 other states for fighting the vaccinations, but federal courts have granted injunctions.

“To West Virginia companies, to health care institutions, there is no federal mandate. There is no requirement for you to have a mandate in place. Your federal funds are not in jeopardy,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R-WV).

“The people of West Virginia would be better served by an attorney general who would stand up to protect consumers here in West Virginia. Who would stand up against the large pharmaceutical companies who’ve wreaked havoc on this state and to seek out Medicaid fraud,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D-Kanawha).

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey believes both of these cases will likely end up being decided by the U.S. supreme court.

