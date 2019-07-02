West Virginia Attorney General files lawsuit against Aaron’s Rent-to-Own operator

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Overly aggressive collection tactics are cited in a lawsuit filed by the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. The suit was filed against Howard Rents, a Kentucky owned company which operates three Aaron’s rent-to-own stores in Beckley, Summersville, and Ripley.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the lawsuit targets alleged violations of West Virginia’s consumer protection laws. According to a court filing, if customers got behind on their accounts, the company subjected consumers to “shame, embarrassment, ridicule and harassment.”

“With this lawsuit, we hope to stop this company and any others from engaging in what our complaint alleges is coercive and unconscionable conduct,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This action should serve as a warning to others that our office will vigorously work to protect West Virginians against any violation of the state’s consumer protection laws.”

The suit alleges the company routinely made unwarranted telephone calls to third parties, such as family members and persons listed as references and made in-person visits to customers at their homes and places of employment. In one such incident, a customer employed at a Fayette County restaurant said the company’s collection employees came to her workplace and told her to pay a $66 debt in front of the woman’s coworkers, managers and customers.

The lawsuit seeks to restrain the company from engaging in similar behavior in the future. It also seeks restitution for all consumers who may have been aggrieved by unlawful practices.

