West Virginia Attorney General’s Office introduces Medicaid Fraud tipline

CHARLESTON W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General’s Office has set up a toll-free tipline for West Virginians to report suspected Medicaid fraud. Calls to the telephone number – 1-888-FRAUD-WV (1-888-372-8398) – go to the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for review to see whether the information is actionable.

The unit targets Medicaid provider fraud, patient abuse or neglect and financial exploitation as well as allegations of health care fraud committed against the Medicaid program for potential prosecution, along with allegations of the criminal abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of patients in Medicaid-funded facilities and residents in board and care facilities.

“The tipline is a quick, easy way for every state resident to help protect Medicaid,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “By working together, we can better provide for those who legitimately rely upon the Medicaid system as a safety net and thereby thwart those who game that system for criminal gain.”

The unit is also responsible for investigating fraud in the administration of the Medicaid program. Its mission is to protect West Virginia’s vulnerable residents and the integrity of its health care programs.

