West Virginia Auditor and public to monitor infrastructure spending

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia is about to get $6 billion for infrastructure improvements, and you can help track the progress.

Soon, billions of dollars will be flowing into the Mountain State to help repair roads, bridges, highways, broadband, and more. But with all that cash coming in over a five-year period, there are concerns about potential waste, fraud, and abuse.

So, to monitor the spending, the State Auditor’s office will be updating its ‘West Virginia Checkbook’ website. Anyone can track the cash flow and spending in real-time, with an eye out for any potentially suspicious activity.

J.B. McCuskey, (R) West Virginia State Auditor said, “So we have the West Virginia Checkbook, WVCheckbook.gov. and on that site, we will have a specified tab that we will give every taxpayer, every decision-maker, every elected official, real-time access to how that money is being spent so that they can hold our elected officials accountable.”

The auditor says there were no similar safeguards in place back in 2016 when the state received tens of millions of dollars in federal disaster aid following the floods. Some of that money was diverted or improperly spent, and a number of people faced criminal charges. The West Virginia checkbook site is aimed at preventing repeal of that.

Visit the website at WVCheckbook.gov.