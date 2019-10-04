West Virginia author excited to present novel at Book Festival

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – You don’t have to travel to faraway lands for a unique experience, you can turn the pages of a book! With the West Virginia Book Festival happening at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this weekend, there’s something for readers of all ages and skill levels.

West Virginia author, John Brown, will be in attendance. Brown is a Vietnam veteran and author of Augie’s War, a novel about Vietnam, and how a young soldier is affected by the experience.

“Children particularly have access to all sorts of technological devices like iPhones, iPads, computers and I think there’s been a dropoff in reading for children in particular. What’s beautiful about this book festival is there’s something for everyone,” said Brown

Brown will be at the book festival as well as nationally known authors James Patterson. The event wraps up on Sunday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m.

