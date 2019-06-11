Breaking News
West Virginia authorities kill black bear near mauling scene

TENNERTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of National Resources has killed a bear that may have been responsible for mauling a woman.

The Inter-Mountain reports an adult black bear was killed Friday night about 900 yards from where 66-year-old Opal Gillespie was mauled in her backyard. She sustained lacerations on her head and neck, along with bruising on her upper body.

The woman was attacked by a bear that killed one of her small dogs after she let them out onto her back deck at 1:30 a.m. on May 31 in Upshur County.

Natural Resources Police Officer Tanner Collins says the bear appeared to match the woman’s description, but DNA samples are being tested to prove it.

Information from: The Inter-Mountain, http://www.theintermountain.com

