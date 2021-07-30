West Virginia back over 2K active COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers are continuing to increase, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Health officials say there are currently 2,057 active cases of COVID-19, more than double the low of 882 cases reported just three weeks ago on Friday, July 9. It has been more than a month since the state reported more than 2,000 active cases, with 2,083 active cases on Monday, June 21.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for July 30, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The number of daily COVID-19 cases reported is also rising, with 268 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 167,016 cases throughout the pandemic. According to the WV DHHR, this total includes cases of the 100 Delta Variant, 2,479 cases of the U.K. Variant, eight cases of the South African Variant and 24 cases of the Brazilian Variant.

The WV DHHR says two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,946 deaths related to the virus since late March 2020. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 64-year-old male from Brooke County and a 42-year-old male from Mason County.

Health officials are also reporting an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with 147 West Virginians currently in the hospital due to the virus. Of those patients, 61 are in ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

The state has received a total of 3,120,149 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.2%. The state’s cumulative percent positivity rate remains at 4.93%. A total of 162,013 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.3% of those eligible have been fully vaccinated against the virus. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are also eligible to register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes online at doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

West Virginia County Alert System map for July 30, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, more counties in the state are moving out of green. Webster County is in red for the second day in a row and Marshall County has moved up to orange.

Eleven counties on the map are in gold, including Ohio, Wetzel, Harison, Taylor, Nicholas, Fayette, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, Wayne and Cabell counties. The map lists Mercer, Raleigh, Logan, Boone, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Jackson, Wood, Tyler, Brooke, Hancock, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Barbour, Lewis, Braxton and Pocahontas counties as yellow.

Only 23 of the state’s 55 counties are currently in green on the map.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,542), Berkeley (13,061), Boone (2,205), Braxton (1,052), Brooke (2,271), Cabell (9,089), Calhoun (403), Clay (548), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,656), Gilmer (895), Grant (1,324), Greenbrier (2,922), Hampshire (1,939), Hancock (2,876), Hardy (1,590), Harrison (6,354), Jackson (2,299), Jefferson (4,868), Kanawha (15,712), Lewis (1,355), Lincoln (1,618), Logan (3,342), Marion (4,764), Marshall (3,609), Mason (2,132), McDowell (1,670), Mercer (5,286), Mineral (3,013), Mingo (2,820), Monongalia (9,512), Monroe (1,242), Morgan (1,271), Nicholas (1,955), Ohio (4,383), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (964), Pocahontas (690), Preston (2,978), Putnam (5,470), Raleigh (7,183), Randolph (2,891), Ritchie (774), Roane (673), Summers (870), Taylor (1,324), Tucker (551), Tyler (764), Upshur (2,028), Wayne (3,237), Webster (610), Wetzel (1,426), Wirt (469), Wood (8,050), Wyoming (2,106).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Fayette County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Jefferson County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Preston County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)



Health officials say free pop-up COVID-19 testing events have also been scheduled for this weekend:

Saturday, July 31: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV

Sunday, August: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Council of Churches, First United Methodist Church, 301 West State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley District Fair, 291 Kingwood Street, Reedsville, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the Mountain State, visit the WV DHHR website.