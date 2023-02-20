CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is now the first state to make a Citation and Resolution to publicly recognize and support the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

According to the Society of the Honor Guard, the proclamation was read aloud in the West Virginia House of Delegates at 10 a.m., and then in the State Senate at 11 a.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol.

The readings are being followed this afternoon by a reception for invited guests, and the “A Call to Honor” Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display for the public at the Capitol. The replica is presented by the Exchange Club of Georgia.

Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Associate Member and West Virginia native Michael Perri coordinated the event, and says he hopes to see more State Houses nationwide follow suit with West Virginia’s proclamation.

“It is my distinct honor to have spearheaded this important event on behalf of the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and have my home state, West Virginia, be the first to do so,” said Perri. “Many know of or visited the tomb in Arlington, however, understanding the Mission and history should further be trumpeted. We hope other State Houses across the country will follow our example.”

The Society of the Honor Guard is a non-profit organization who’s main goal is to preserve and share the history of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, to honor and remember the service and sacrifice of Unknown servicemen and the nation’s missing service members, to recognize past and present Tomb Guards, and to educate the public.

“The goal of the Society is to make certain that the individuals that made the ultimate sacrifice of their life for our freedom are not forgotten, and that the general public understands this is the price of freedom,” the Society of the Honor Guard’s website says.

Those who want to support the Society’s efforts can make donations through their website.