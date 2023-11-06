CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that West Virginia was in possession of one of the lowest average industrial electric rates in the country.

Using the report’s data set, which stretches from January 2001 to August 2023, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia found that the Mountain State’s average industrial costs for this year were only beaten by Kentucky. West Virginia maintained the top position for most of 2022, but quickly after the start of the new year, Kentucky’s prices dropped.

As of August 2023, West Virginia’s average retail price of electricity for the industrial sector was 7.08 cents per kilowatt hour while Kentucky’s was 6.7 cents per kilowatt hour. For comparison, the national average was 8.82 cents per kilowatt hour.

Across the whole timeline of the data set, West Virginia’s industrial cost has increased by 3.38 cents since 2001.