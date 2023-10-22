CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Book lovers from across the Mountain State came out to enjoy another chapter of the annual West Virginia Book Festival on Saturday.

People of all ages had the chance to share their interests and connect with one another over cups of coffee and, of course, books at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The festival featured a used book sale and a vendor space where readers could purchase books directly from local authors.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize there are actually a lot of good authors in the state of West Virginia, and I think its important for them to know that,” said Carter Taylor Seaton, a local author.

The event also included writing workshops and featured authors as guest speakers who got to share their books and passions with book lovers.

“To see the smiles on their face when they look at the book, that to me is the best part,” author Dave Shelton. “I don’t care if I sell a million books or one. Just the fact that it makes them smile, that’s the best part about writing a book and illustrating it.”

From fiction to poems to nonfiction and more, West Virginia’s 20th Book Festival had something for everyone.