West Virginia Botanic Garden holds winter botany event

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – The West Virginia Botanic Gardens held a winter botany event on Sunday, where people could look at the gardens while the trees are not full and green.

Despite the bare trees, there was plenty to see from the scenic gardens. People were taken on a guided tour with staff members of the garden who were able to point out how to tell trees apart when they do not have any leaves.

Ellen Hrabovsky showed how to identify trees without leaves.

Event organizers said that the gardens have seen an increase in visitors in the last year, presumptively due to restrictions to indoor recreational activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellen Hrabovsky, who led the group on Sunday, said that she is out tending to the trails every day, and sees plenty of people, rain or shine.