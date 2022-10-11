CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has hit a new record for monthly unclaimed property returns in September, according to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore.

The Treasurer’s office says the Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and organizations in September. The total marks the highest amount of monthly returns the Unclaimed Property Division has paid out in its history.

“This is a truly remarkable achievement and an incredible economic boost to our state,” Moore said. “With the recent launch of our West Virginia Cash Now program, combined with the tireless efforts of our staff, more people than ever before are being reconnected with their lost funds.”

According to Moore’s office, a total of 9,640 claims totaling $5,282,973 were paid out in September. Moore says of that, $4,244,379 were processed through the West Virginia Cash Now program, a newly-launched program designed to automatically return some types of properties “to their rightful owners.” The remaining funds were processed through traditional claims.

Moore says the record-breaking September total comes on the heals of another record – the $18.6 million returned during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Moore says that fiscal year was the highest yearly total the program has ever paid out.

Moore says his office currently has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings and encourages all individuals, businesses and organizations to visit the State Treasurer’s website to see if they have any funds they have not claimed.