CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2024 West Virginia Legislative Session is underway and many days will include a theme of West Virginia organizations set up in the Capitol Building rotunda.

The theme for the first day of the legislative session on Wednesday was “West Virginia Building and Construction Trades.” About 30 tables were set up on both sides of the rotunda for the event.

Many local trades craftsman take the opportunity to showcase their business, apprenticeship programs and educate lawmakers on the union construction industry.

“West Virginians have been skilled craftsmen and women since before the founding of West Virginia. And what one of the priorities we have as a legislature now is recognizing that and trying to create a program by which that skilled trade, that craft, can be recognized with an associate degree from one of our state’s community colleges or universities,” said West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw.

Things kicked off Wednesday morning with a proclamation on the house floor.