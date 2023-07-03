CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A well-known West Virginia cancer survivor lived out her life-long dream of skydiving.

Becky Neal is a well-known figure at the State Capitol. She runs the page program for students visiting the Senate; she was also the administrative assistant to former Governor Earl Ray Tomblin.

But as she continues to battle breast cancer, she recently fulfilled a dream.

She went skydiving along with one of her nine grandchildren. The staff at WV Skydivers took her up in the skies and captured the entire journey on videotape.

“I have a fear of heights. I can’t even climb a ladder to change a light bulb. I get shaky. But one of the things on my bucket list is if I can overcome cancer, I can overcome my fear of heights. And I skydived for the first time in my life,” said Neal.

Becky landed safely from her skydive and the first question they asked is, “Would she do it again?”

The cancer-fighting daredevil’s answer was, “Yes.” She hopes to inspire others to overcome their fears and replace them with hope.

Becky Neal has been through 19 rounds of chemotherapy, as well as some surgeries, and right now has no remaining signs of cancer cells. The Kanawha County Commission recently honored her for being a very public advocate for cancer survivors.