West Virginia Capitol Christmas tree lighting set for Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s annual holiday celebration and tree lighting ceremony will be held this week at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The Joyful Night event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south plaza with performances from West Virginia high school bands. Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice will light the state Christmas tree at 6 p.m.

Student ornament winners will be introduced afterward at the state Culture Center. Jim and Cathy Justice later will read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” in the Governor’s Mansion.

