West Virginia cares for unclaimed veterans

It was a touching tribute for three deceased veterans. The cemetery received their cremated remains for interment. In all three cases no family members stepped forward to bury their loved ones. But the State of West Virginia wanted to bestow final honors for these men who fought for their country, saying their service should never be forgotten.

“They may not be claimed by any next of kin, but they are sure claimed by all of us. They maybe can’t be thanked by next of kin, but they can be thanked and praised by us,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Fellow veterans accepted their flags.Those whose remains were interred are Army Sergeant Roosevelt Hatch who served in Vietnam.

“You can’t let them fall by the way, by not having any family to claim their remains. Just like this gentleman said here, we’re all family. We’re all brothers and sisters,” said Michael Whitlatch, U.S. Army – Desert Storm Veteran.

Also laid to rest Navy Fireman George Righter from the Persian Gulf War:

“It’s a soul thing, it’s a heart thing, it’s an American thing, that you don’t forget about the people who’ve gone before you,” said Greg Hicks, U.S. Navy – Desert Storm Veteran

And, Air Force Sergeant Eddie Elkins who fought in the Korean War.

“We want the families, friends and Americans to know, tat our veterans are not forgotten,” said Ed Hicks, U.S. Air Force – Vietnam Veteran.

The cemetery plans to accept more unclaimed veterans remains, in the years to come.

“While Memorial Day is the national holiday to honor those who died protecting our nation, there is also a Gold Star Memorial here to honor them every day of the year,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.