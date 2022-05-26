SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – That was fast! Just seven weeks after Cody Carver broke to record for West Virginia’s heaviest catfish ever caught, it has been broken again.

On May 25, Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, caught and released an impressive blue catfish that broke the state record for both weight and length, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. He was fishing from a boat on the lower section (R.C. Byrd Pool) of the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant using cut shad as bait.

Price’s record fish was 50.7 inches long and weighed a whopping 67.22 pounds. The trophy catfish eclipsed the weight record of 61.28 pounds from seven weeks before.

Price’s record catch was measured by WVDNR Hatchery Manager Ryan Bosserman.