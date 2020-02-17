West Virginia celebrates 100 years of women’s right to vote

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today is an exciting day for West Virginian women as state leaders and organizations celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote.

The 19th Amendment was ratified on August 18th, 1920 and West Virginia was a key state to help secure women the right to vote in America.

President of the Kanawha Valley NOW Chapter, Renate Pore said, “You know, West Virginia ratified women’s right to vote by one vote, one senator who had to come back from his vacation in California to cast the deciding vote. Otherwise, West Virginia might not have ratified.”

Over 30 organizations from around the state will pack the rotunda today to provide educational information relating to women’s suffrage.

“We would like to get women fired up now to go out and vote and to continue to work for women’s rights. We have come a long long way since Susan B. Anthony, but we still have a lot to do,” said Pore.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office formed the Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment Planning Committee to help develop and plan events year-long that share the state’s history and role in passing the 19th Amendment.

“About half the registered women vote and we hope that through these events that we will help women understand how important their voice is, what a long struggle it was and we want them to feel empowered to come out and lend their voice to what’s going to happen in this country and next year,” said Pore.

The event is open to the public and the festivities happening today in the house chamber, followed by a reception at the culture center at 5:30 p.m.

