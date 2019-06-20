West Virginia Celebrates 156th Birthday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – (WOWK) Thursday the Mountain State celebrated her 156th birthday. Many West Virginians look forward to marking the holiday.

“My husband had on gold, so I wore blue,” said Marcie Wandling, of Charleston. She was wearing a blue skirt with a pattern of West Virginia. “It was a gift from my mother. I can’t wear it often but today was the perfect day.”

Students sing at the Culture Center.

Wandling started the day at the Culture Center where there was singing, educational programs and birthday cake. She wrapped things up at Rock City Cake Company where she got a fresh pepperoni roll. She was one of many people who had similar plans.

“We were sold out of I think 1,036 pepperoni rolls by 9:30 this morning,” said Morgan Morrison, with Rock City Cake Company. The bakery also mixed up their dessert menu to tap into the nostalgia of those who love the state. She even got permission from Tudor’s Biscuit to put their logo on some of the cookies made just for the occasion.

West Virginia Day has been observed on June 20 each year in the Mountain Stat since 1927.