West Virginia celebrates Constitution Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today marks the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution and West Virginia is celebrating. State Supreme Court Justice Tim Armstead was a speaker at a brown bag lunch event on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in the courtroom of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Consitution in Philadelphia on September 17th, 1787. Congress established constitution day in 2004 — with the passage of an amendment to the omnibus spending bill.

But ultimately, Justice Armstead wants today to be a reminder of freedom, “Not everyone in the world has the ability to have those freedoms and to have those protected in the way America’s Consitution protects those freedoms and I think we should all take a moment to really appreciate that.”

Today marks the 15th anniversary of Constitution Day.