CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Chamber of Commerce is handing out its scorecards for the 2023 legislative session.

A lot of lawmakers received a perfect grade for what was a very busy year. A lot of the high marks were for the handling of the state economy.

By most accounts, the West Virginia Legislature had one of the busiest and most productive 60-day sessions in recent years.

The State Chamber of Commerce, which promotes business in the Mountain State, is quite happy with the results. In fact, 15 state senators and 24 house delegates received a perfect score of 100. They were rated for votes on 12 bills, including overall energy policies, efforts to attract new businesses, and getting on a path to eventually eliminate the state’s personal income tax.

“One of the levels that we want to be competitive on is tax. So, the opportunity to have an over 21% reduction in the personal income tax, looks to us like the right move for West Virginia at this time,” said Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber says one of the biggest victories this year was the legislature approving $105 million to bring the Form Energy battery company to the Northern Panhandle, on the old Weirton Steel property. Initially, the company promises 750 high-paying jobs.

