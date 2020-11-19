West Virginia chosen for new metal packaging plant

WEIRTON, WV (AP) – Officials say metal packaging manufacturer Gruppo Fanti has chosen West Virginia as the site of its first U.S. plant, bringing 40 jobs and an investment of $30 million to Weirton.

“I love when we have firsts in West Virginia, and I’m really proud that Fanti Group has chosen to make West Virginia the home of their first manufacturing plant in America,” Justice said. “Thank you so much, from the bottom of our hearts, from all of us in West Virginia. This is so meaningful to our state. We want you to make this your home in the United States and we want to be able to grow with you and help you in every way we possibly can.”

The company is headquartered in Bologna, Italy. Gov. Jim Justice’s office says Fanti Group was founded in 1948, specializing in packaging, and operates several plants in Italy along with production and commercial facilities in Europe, Russia and Africa that make more than 100 million metal cans every year.

State Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said the state competed with Pennsylvania and Ohio for the facility.

“While we competed with Pennsylvania and Ohio for this new plant, our state’s pro-business climate, made possible by the business experience and incredible leadership of Governor Justice, along with our manufacturing base and an incredible workforce helped us prevail in the end,” Gaunch said.