BELLE, WV (WOWK) – Facing Hunger Foodbank has partnered with the City of Hope Church to provide food boxes to senior citizens in the Kanawha Valley.

Saturday, people were able to sign up to receive those boxes. Each box has foods like cereal, juice, canned goods, fruit, pasta and more.

To qualify for the program, the senior has to be at least 60 years old, be at or below 130% of the federal poverty income guidelines, and be a resident of a qualifying county.

They say because that group qualifies for some government funding, they’re often neglected.

“I think sometimes they’re put on the back burner and to me as a church, we want to be able to reach everyone young, old, every walk of life. And sometimes I think the seniors are put on the back burner,” says the City of Hope Church Pastor, Gary Riley.

They also say this is a way to help ease the load especially as we head into the holiday season.

“There will be a great deal of need. Especially with the holiday. I think people sometimes prioritize taking care of their family with gifts and whatnot. And I’m not knocking that by any means, but this helps them to be able to do that,” explained Nicki Jarrett, the Pantry Director for the City of Hope Church.

They say the boxes are distributed individually – which means households can qualify for more than one.

The City of Hope also says they can always use donations and anyone who is interested can simply swing by to drop those off.