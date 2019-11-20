West Virginia cities make strides to be more inclusive

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- The Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index scores cities annually on their laws and policies that protect the LGBTQ community and for the first time ever one West Virginia city received a perfect score.

Huntington scored 100 out of 100 points in the 2019 index, after scoring 95 the past two years. The report is based on the city’s laws, policies, benefits and services for the LGBTQ community.

“West Virginia has made important strides in ensuring that LGBTQ people feel safe to live, work and raise a family,” said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia.

As for Charleston, it scored a 91, a 26 point increase from the year before. Mayor Amy Goodwin credits the LGBTQ Working Group that formed earlier this year. Even though the city is getting better Goodwin says they’d like to be perfect.

“We need to do better because people do look at this study. People depend upon having this, companies depend upon having this…” said Mayor Goodwin.

West Virginia had five cities scored this year, you can find their reports here.